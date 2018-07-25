Boeing -3% amid EPS forecast, tanker writedown

Core operating earnings of $3.33 per share vs. $2.49 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Revenue by segment: Commercial Airplanes +6%; Defense, Space & Security +9%; Global Services +15%.

The planemaker also reported a $418M writedown from additional costs related to the KC-46 tanker program. It expects to deliver the first aircraft to the U.S. Air Force in October, more than two years behind schedule.

Booked 239 net orders in Q2 and delivered 194 commercial airplanes, a 6% increase from the quarter a year ago. Backlog grew to $488B, including over 5,900 commercial aircraft.

Strong operating cash flow of $4.7B; repurchased 8.6M shares for $3B; Cash and marketable securities of $9.8B provide strong liquidity.

Outlook for 2018: Core EPS of $14.30-$14.50, below the $14.56 consensus estimate at Thomson Reuters; Revenues of $97B-$99B (from $96B-$98B); Commercial deliveries of 810-815 planes.

BA -2.9% premarket

Q2 results