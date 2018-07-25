Albemarle names Norris as new lithium chief, replacing Mitchell

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) names Eric Norris as the new president of its lithium business, replacing John Mitchell, who is leaving the company to "pursue another opportunity."

Norris joined ALB in January as Chief Strategy Officer, coming from FMC Corp. where he was president of the health and nutrition business and previously served in the company's lithium segment, first as Global Commercial Director before moving up to VP and Global Business Director.

Separately, Tianqi Lithium says its board has approved a planned A$516M (US$382M) expansion of lithium production at the Greenbushes mine in Western Australia, the world’s largest hard rock lithium mine.

Project operator Talison Lithium, a joint venture between Tianqi and ALB, says work on the expansion should begin in Q1 next year.