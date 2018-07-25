Fiat slides after soft earnings, guidance cut

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) is down sharply after the company cuts its full-year outlook.

The guidance cut follows a weak Q2 report for Fiat in which it missed estimates on EBIT, revenue and net income.

Fiat Chrysler reported a drop in Q2 profit to €754M from €1.15B a year ago.

Shares of Fiat are down 7.52% in premarket trading in the U.S. and are showing a 9.24% decline in Milan trading.

