Huntington Bancshares Q2 shows steady growth, sees achieving year goals

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Q2 EPS 30 cents vs 28 cents in Q1 and 23 cents a year ago.

"We achieved or exceeded all of our long-term financial goals for the third quarter in a row, and remain on pace to deliver these goals on an annual basis, two years ahead of expectations," said Steve Steinour, chairman, president, and CEO.

Q2 net interest margin slipped to 3.92% from 3.30% in Q1 and 3.31% a year ago.

Commercial and industrial loans rose to $29.9B in the quarter, up 2% from Q1 and 3% higher than Q2 2017. Total consumer loans increased to $35.7B, up 2% from Q1 and up 10% from the year-ago quarter.

Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases fell to 0.16% in Q2 from 0.21% in both Q1 and the year-ago quarter.

Return on average common equity 13.2% vs. 13.0% in Q1 and 10.6% a year ago.

HBAN sees full-year revenue up 5%-6%, with full-year noninterest expense down 3%-4%. Full-year noninterest expense seen expanding 2-4 basis points.

Full-year average loan and leases are expected to rise about 5.5%-6.5% on an annual basis, with average total deposits up about 3.5%-4.5%.

Effective tax rate for the rest of the year expected to be 15.5%-16.5%.

Source: Press Release

