Nevro up 24% premarket on new rulings in patent dispute with Boston Scientific

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) is up 24% premarket on light volume in response to its announcement of new district court rulings in its patent infringement litigation with Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX).

The court ruled in favor of Nevro regarding six method claims in three of its patents, finding them patent eligible. However, the court also found the BSX is not currently infringing the six method claims. It has not commercially launched a high-frequency spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system in the U.S. and the device it is using in its ACCELERATE study is protected by the clinical trial safe harbor. Also, BSX's Spectra WaveWriter systems do not infringe Nevro's patents because they are limited to frequencies at or below 1.2 kHz.

The court also found that Nevro's asserted claims in four patents were invalid as indefinite and that practicing the upheld claims in Europe does not infringe under U.S. patent law.

Nevro says it disagrees with portions of the court's ruling and plans to appeal. It believes that the six method claims upheld should be sufficient to block BSX's U.S. entry with a high-frequency SCS system (1.5 kHz - 100 kHz).

Shares sold off 26% yesterday on expectations of an adverse ruling.

