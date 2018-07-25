Auto supplier sector on watch

Auto supplier stocks are on watch after biting full-year profit guidance cuts this morning from GM and Fiat.
The conservative outlook from the automakers indicates that they expect higher steel and aluminum costs to persist and could impact production decisions down the road.
BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) is already down 1.75% in premarket trading. Keep an eye on Lear (NYSE:LEA), LKQ(NASDAQ:LKQ), Autoliv (NYSE:ALV), Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX), WABCO (NYSE:WBC), Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN), Veoneer (NYSE:VNE), Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH), Visteon (NYSE:VC), Dana (NYSE:DAN), Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS), Tenneco (NYSE:TEN), Meritor (NYSE:MTOR),Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM), Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) and American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL).
