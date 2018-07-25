Hess moves higher after narrowing quarterly loss, beating revenue consensus

Hess (NYSE:HES) +2.6% premarket after posting a smaller than expected Q2 loss and a 30% Y/Y revenue increase that easily topped analyst expectations, as it benefited from higher crude oil prices.

Hess says Q2 net income from exploration and production totaled $31M after a net loss of $354M in the year-earlier quarter, as the average realized crude oil selling price, including the effect of hedging, was $62.65/bbl in the quarter vs. $45.95/bbl a year ago.

E&P cash operating costs were $13.37/boe, down 8% from $14.60/boe in the prior-year quarter due to increased low-cost production from North Malay Basin, cost savings initiatives and sales of higher cost assets.

Hess maintains its FY 2018 E&P capex guidance at $2.1B.

Hess says its midstream segment net income was $30M vs. $16M a year ago, reflecting higher throughput volumes and lower operating costs.

Q2 production totaled 247K boe/day (excluding Libya), down from 294K boe/day in the year-ago quarter, but full-year production guidance is maintained at 245K-255K boe/day, even with the loss of volumes from the sale of Utica joint venture interests.