Westport Fuel Systems completes sale of CNG Compressor Business for €12.3M

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) has completed the sale of its compressed natural gas compressor business to Snam S.p.A. for total proceeds of €12.3M, net of €500K holdback to be released upon fulfillment of an independent audit process to be completed within 30 business days.

Nancy Gougarty, Chief Executive Officer of Westport Fuel Systems said, “With a stronger balance sheet, a more streamlined business, and improving operational results, we believe we can build on our market-leading position in our core markets, which should drive long-term value for the company and our shareholders.”

WPRT -0.67% premarket.

