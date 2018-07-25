Rockwell Automation +3.5% on guidance boost

Due to higher sales, adjusted income came in at $272M, or $2.16 per share vs. $229.5M, or $1.76 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Segment sales: Architecture & Software +8.7%; Control Products & Solutions +4.1%. The company repurchased 2.5M shares of its common stock at a cost of $430.8M.

"Taking into consideration our year-to-date results, growing backlog, and the macro outlook, we are raising fiscal 2018 organic sales growth guidance to about 5.5% and continue to expect fiscal 2018 reported sales to be about $6.7B. We are increasing our Adjusted EPS guidance range to $7.90-$8.10."

ROK +3.5% premarket

FQ3 results