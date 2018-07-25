Waymo cars will drive customers to Walmart

Waymo (GOOG, GOOGL) self-driving cars will transport customers to Walmart stores in Phoenix, Arizona.

Customers can order groceries on Walmart.com, and the vehicle will carry them to the store for pickup then back home.

Waymo has also partnered with shopping center owner DDR Corp to take customers back and forth from the Ahwatukee Foothills Towne Center in Chandler, Arizona.

Waymo expands its partnerships with AutoNation and Avis Budget Group in Phoenix.

AutoNation will offer customers a Waymo while their cars get serviced. Avis will offer the vehicles as a last-mile solution for customers needing to pick up or drop off rental cars.

