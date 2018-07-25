Norfolk Southern rides higher after earnings

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) heads higher after topping EPS estimates on Q2 railway operating revenue of $2.90B.

Coal revenue was up 3.0% to $460M, while intermodal revenue jumped 17.7% to $698M. Merchandise revenue rose 5.8% to $1.69B.

Net income increased 43% Y/Y to $710M during the quarter as a lower effective tax rate factored in.

"Our second-quarter results reflect strong growth in our business and our sustained commitment to improving financial performance," says Norfolk CEO James Squires.

