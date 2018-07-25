Nasdaq Q2 clouded by divestment/acquisition, adjusts year operating expense view

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) boosts lower end of the range for year non-GAAP operating expense guidance to $1.310B-$1.335B from $1.295B-$1.335B.

The divestment of Nasdaq's public relations and digital media services businesses and the purchase price adjustment of its eVestment acquisition affected Q2's results, says President and CEO Adena Friedman.

"These two items together lowered our non-GAAP operating margin by approximately 2%, and our non-GAAP EPS by approximately 5%, and thus we expect to see a more complete picture of the financial benefits of the strategic repositioning in future periods," Friedman says.

NDAQ -0.87% in premarket trading.

Q2 adjusted EPS increased to $1.18 from $1.01 a year ago.

Non-GAAP: operating expenses of $325M rose 5% Y/Y.

Net revenue $615M, up 3% Y/Y, with equity derivative trading and clearing revenue of $201M up 5.2% from a year ago, but down 13% from Q1; cash equity trading revenue of $351M increased 5.4% Y/Y, but fell 13% from Q1.

Source: Press Release

