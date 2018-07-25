Freeport McMoRan +1.5% on Q2 beat; lowers operating cash flow outlook

Freeport McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) +1.5% premarket after beating analyst expectations for both Q2 earnings and revenue, which surged 40% Y/Y to $5.17B.

FCX says Q2 consolidated sales of copper totaled 989M lbs., up from 942M lbs. in the year-ago quarter and above April guidance of 970M lbs.; the average realized price for copper rose to $3.08/lb. during the quarter from $2.65/lb.

FCX says Q2 gold sales of 676K oz. came in lower than the April estimate of 700K oz. due to timing of shipments but were higher than year-ago sales of 432K oz.; the average realize price inched up to $1,274/oz. from $1,243/oz.

FCX reaffirms estimates for full-year consolidated sales of 3.8B lbs. of copper, 2.4M oz. of gold and 95M lbs. of molybdenum, with expected Q3 sales of 970M lbs. of copper, 700K oz. of gold and 24M lbs. of molybdenum.

FCX also reaffirms full-year capex of ~$2B, including $1.1B for major mining projects primarily associated with underground development activities in the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia and development of the Lone Star oxide project in Arizona.

Q2 operating cash flows totaled $1.3B and $2.7B for H1; based on current sales volume and cost estimates, operating cash flows are expected at ~$4.3B for FY 2018, down from prior guidance of $5.6B.

Despite the recent decline in copper prices, FCX says it remains "positive on the outlook for copper prices given limitations on supply and the important role of copper in the global economy."