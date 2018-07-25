Boston Scientific Q2 top line up 10%; non-GAAP EPS up 28%; shares down 7% premarket

Boston Scientific (BSX) Q2 results: Revenues: $,490M (+10.3%); Endoscopy: $442M (+10.5%); Urology and Pelvic Health: $308M (+10.0%); Cardiac Rhythm Management: $494M (+2.9%); Electrophysiology: $79M (+17.9%); Neuromodulation: $202M (+31.2%); Interventional Cardiology: $662M (+9.8%); Peripheral Interventions: $304M (+10.8%).
Net Income: $555M; EPS: $0.40; Non-GAAP EPS: $0.41 (+28.1%); Non-GAAP Net Income: $568M (+27.9%).
2018 Guidance: Revenues: $9.80B - 9.88B from $9.75B - 9.90B; EPS: $0.99 - 1.03 from $0.90 - 0.94; non-GAAP EPS: $1.37 - 1.41 (unch).
Q3 Guidance: Revenues: $2.38B - 2.42B; EPS: $0.21 - 0.23; non-GAAP EPS: $0.33 - 0.35.
Shares are down 7% premarket.
