Pricing lifts Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) reports adjusted EBITDA increased 15% to $203M in FQ4 off 10% sales growth during the quarter.

Price/mix contributed 8% of sales growth, while volume gains accounted for 2% of sales growth.

The company's effective tax rate was 21.5% vs. 34.4% a year ago.

CEO outlook: "For fiscal year 2019, we anticipate the operating environment will remain generally favorable, with continued solid global demand growth for frozen potato products and high processing capacity utilization levels in North America. As a result, we’re targeting another year of strong sales growth, driven by a good balance of higher price/mix and volume. We also expect to deliver another year of solid earnings growth by offsetting input, manufacturing and distribution cost inflation, while significantly stepping up investments to improve operating efficiency and drive growth over the long term."

