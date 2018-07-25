Pareteum awarded $3M 5-year contract in North Africa

Pareteum Corporation (NYSEMKT:TEUM) has signed a $3M 5-year agreement to provide its Managed Service Platform to a North-African based MVNE provider.

Vic Bozzo, CEO of Pareteum, stated, "Pareteum is pleased to empower this client with our MSP platform. As the digital economy takes over, the African and Middle East regions are rapidly growing in connections and show a lot of interest in software solutions for their expanding needs. Pareteum is a key partner in this wave of connectivity, bringing the best services, at faster speeds, via safe and secure APIs, to these flourishing markets."