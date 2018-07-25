CNPC plans $22B in spending in China's far west to replace aging oil wells

China National Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:PTR) says it plans to spend more than 150B yuan ($22B) by 2020 to boost oil and gas production in the western region of Xinjiang, aiming to offset declining output from aging fields in northeast China.

CNPC says the investment - equal to the total expenditure for oil and gas exploration and production in all of 2017 - will push Xinjiang production to more than 50M metric tons of oil equivalent during 2018-20.

CNPC’s Xinjiang operations produces 11.45M metric tons of crude oil last year, while the company produced 23.5B cm of gas (17.1M metric tons) from the Tarim gas basin in the region.