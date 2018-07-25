CNPC plans $22B in spending in China's far west to replace aging oil wells

China National Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:PTR) says it plans to spend more than 150B yuan ($22B) by 2020 to boost oil and gas production in the western region of Xinjiang, aiming to offset declining output from aging fields in northeast China.
CNPC says the investment - equal to the total expenditure for oil and gas exploration and production in all of 2017 - will push Xinjiang production to more than 50M metric tons of oil equivalent during 2018-20.
CNPC’s Xinjiang operations produces 11.45M metric tons of crude oil last year, while the company produced 23.5B cm of gas (17.1M metric tons) from the Tarim gas basin in the region.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox