Citron details rationale for bearish view on AbbVie

In a new report, Citron Research details its view that AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) is headed to $60 (34% downside risk) per share.

The company's tactics to drive sales through price increases and stiff-arm biosimilar competition to top seller HUMIRA (adalimumab) are under attack.

FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, M.D. recently outlined a plan to encourage the development and approval of biosimilars while HHS submitted a proposal to the White House aimed at curbing kickback exemptions for insurers and pharmacy benefit managers.

Last week, the Office of Management and Budget posted a proposed rule that would remove the safe harbors that PBMs use to negotiate rebates and not be subject to the Anti-Kickback Statute. Drug makers offer rebates in exchange for preferred placement on their formularies. AbbVie has been one of the most aggressive users of rebates to protect HUMIRA.

Shares are down a fraction premarket.

