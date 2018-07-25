T. Rowe Price Group gains in premarket as Q2 beats estimates

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) +1.4% in premarket trading as Q2 adjusted EPS of $1.87 beats consensus by 9 cents and compares with $1.74 in Q1 and $1.28 a year ago

Q2 Investment advisory fees $1.21B, up 16.1% Y/Y, +2.1% from Q1; net revenue came to $1.35B, up 13.4% Y/Y, +1.3% Q/Q.

Total operating expenses $750.3M, up 11% Y/Y, +0.8% Q/Q.

Average assets under management $1.04T at June 30, 2018 vs. $1.03T at March 30, 2018.

Net cash inflows $7.6B; net market appreciation and income $22.9B

Q2 effective tax rate of 26.9% compares with 37.1% in the year-ago quarter; TROW estimates full-year 2018 effective tax rate 24%-27%.

"We have a solid pipeline of strategies nearing launch or under evaluation globally, including a new global fixed-income 'high-alpha' strategy," says President and CEO William J. Stromberg.

