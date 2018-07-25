The Brink's beat estimates in Q2, guidance revised

The Brink's (NYSE:BCO) reports Non-GAAP organic growth of 8% in Q2.

North America revenue up 4% to $324M.

South America revenue expanded 14% to $233M.

Adjusted operating margin rate improved 130 bps to 8.9%.

FY2018 guidance revised for negative currency translation, partially offset by higher organic growth.

FY2018 Guidance: Revenues: ~$3.4B; Adjusted operating profit: $340M to $360M (margin 10.1% to 10.7%); Diluted EPS: $3.35 to $3.55; Tax rate: 37%; Adjusted EBITDA : $490M to $510M.

