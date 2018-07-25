Italy to review ArcelorMittal takeover of Ilva, putting deal in jeopardy

Italy's government is opening a formal review of ArcelorMittal's (NYSE:MT) proposed takeover of the Ilva steelworks, which could lead to the deal being scrapped, according to a statement issued late yesterday.

"We have a duty to ascertain the facts after several critical issues have emerged," says Economic Development Minister Luigi Di Maio.

MT said yesterday that it had accepted all additional commitments requested by Italian authorities and expected the transaction to close soon; the company was set to take over Ilva's operations on July 1, but the Italian government delayed the handover date to Sept. 15, citing environmental, social, economic and employment concerns.