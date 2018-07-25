Stamps.com acquires MetaPack for ~£175M

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) announced the acquisition of MetaPack Ltd., UK-based e-commerce shipping software company for ~£175M in cash. Stamps.com will be funding the transaction from current cash balances.

MetaPack will continue to operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary led by members of its existing management team. It has over 500 customers, its business model is focused on SaaS, and it generated revenue of ~£36M in the last fiscal year, with a gross margin of ~87% and an operating margin of ~10%.

“MetaPack has significant business in Europe, complementing Stamps.com’s strong position in the U.S. MetaPack also serves the largest enterprises and retailers, complementing Stamps.com’s traditional focus on smaller businesses. Together, the two companies will be better able to provide innovative solutions in an increasingly global e-commerce world to customers of all sizes and in all geographies”, commented Ken McBride, Chairman and CEO Stamps.com.