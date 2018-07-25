Spotify -1.5% as Pivotal issues first downgrade

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) is 1.5% lower as it gets its first downgrade, a day before it reports earnings.

Pivotal Research has lowered its rating from Buy to Hold with an eye toward interest in Spotify "slowing materially," with "credible weakening global Google Spotify search trends data." The firm is lowering premium subscriber monthly active user estimates to 5.5M from 6M, and now sees fiscal 2018 subs at 92.5M rather than 93M. (h/t Bloomberg)

Shares are fairly valued now, analyst Jeffrey Wlodarczak says, but the value doesn't leave room for hiccups.