GrubHub +10% on Q2 beats, 70% active diner growth, mobile acquisition

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) gains 10.1% on Q2 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates with a 51% Y/Y revenue growth. Upside Q3 guidance has revenue from $232M to $240M (consensus: $230.61M) with EBITDA of $58M to $64M.

FY18 guidance has revenue from $966M to $983M (consensus: $960.45M) and EBITDA of $256M to $270M.

Key metrics: Daily Average Grubs, 423,200 (+35% Y/Y); gross food sales, $1.2B (+39%); active diners, 15.6M (+70%); adjusted EBITDA, $67.4M (+61%).

Acquisition: GrubHub acquires mobile diner engagement and payment solution LevelUp for $390M in cash.

Press release

Previously: GrubHub beats by $0.08, beats on revenue (July 25)