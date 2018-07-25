Reuters: P-E firm in exclusive talks for mature Petrobras oilfield clusters

Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has entered exclusive talks to sell two shallow water mature oilfields to a group backed by EIG Global Energy Partners, Reuters reported last night.

Brazil energy company Ouro Preto Óleo e Gás, backed by EIG, made the top bid for the Pampo and Enchova clusters, located in the Campos basin off the coast of Rio de Janeiro state, according to the report.

Goldman Sachs reportedly will provide debt financing for the bid, whose structure and value are not yet clear, but the tender could fetch ~$1B.