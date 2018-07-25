New York Community Bancorp falls as Q2 misses estimates; sees loan growth ahead

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) falls 3.3% in early trading after posting Q2 EPS of 20 cents, down from 22 cents a year ago, and unchanged from Q1.

Q2 adjusted net interest margin 2.19% vs. 2.29% in Q1 and 2.51% a year ago; interest rate spread 2.15% vs. 2.26% in Q1 and 2.54% a year ago.

"Over the past several years, we have restricted our balance sheet growth in order to stay below the $50 billion in assets SIFI (systematically important financial institution) threshold," President and CEO Joseph R. Ficalora said. "With the threshold lifted, our assets this quarter grew 7% on an annualized basis compared to March 31, 2018, to $50.5B as we continued to grow our loan portfolio."

"With the SIFI threshold increased to $250B, we expect continued loan growth going forward," Ficalora added.

On track to meet or exceed $100M in cost cuts this year.

Return on average common stockholders' equity 6.31% vs 6.26% in Q1 and 6.97% a year ago.

Common equity tier 1 ratio 11.16% vs. 11.46% at Q1 end and 11.16% at June 30, 2017.

Source: Press Release

Previously: New York Community Bancorp misses by $0.01, misses on revenue (July 25)