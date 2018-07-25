Ryder +4% after guidance hike

Ryder (R +4.1% ) tracks higher after hiking full-year EPS guidance to a range of $5.62 to $5.82 vs. $5.45 to $5.70 prior and $5.59 consensus.

The company says it expects used vehicle pricing to remain "generally consistent" with recent levels.

CEO outlook: "For the second half of the year, we anticipate continued strong year-over-year improvement in rental, supply chain, and dedicated, moderately better than our prior outlook. We expect the healthy freight environment to continue to drive stronger rental utilization through the balance of the year. In both DTS and SCS, we anticipate double-digit revenue growth and continued strong results, building on sales and operational improvements, as well as the benefits of the MXD acquisition in SCS."

