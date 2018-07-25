Enphase Energy -4% as Prescience Capital cites accounting 'shenanigans'

Enphase Energy (ENPH -3.8% ) opens sharply lower after Prescience Capital releases a negative report saying the solar company's apparent turnaround is "nothing but a sham," with results "inflated by manipulative, and potentially improper, accounting practices that have become increasingly severe with each passing quarter."

The report claims "43.7% or 804 bps expansion in Enphase’s gross margin over the past three quarters is almost entirely attributable to manipulative and potentially improper accounting practices."

Prescience Point says the accounting "shenanigans" appear to have begun following the appointment of Badri Kothandaraman as ENPH’s new CEO in September 2017.