NXP Semi -1.7% as CNBC's Faber says no word from China

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) drops 1.7% as CNBC’s David Faber says Qualcomm (QCOM +0.1% ) hasn’t heard any news from Chinese regulators.

Today is the deal deadline. If Qualcomm walks, NXP gets a $2B breakup fee.

China was the last regulator that needed to approve the deal but has hesitated due to the heightened trade tensions with the United States.

