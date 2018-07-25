Euronet Worldwide up 7% post Q2 results

Euronet Worldwide (EEFT +7% ) reports Q2 revenue growth of 16% Y/Y to $622.2M, of which EFT Processing was 194.9M (+25% Y/Y); Epay 166.5M (+1% Y/Y) & Money Transfer of 261.7M (+21% Y/Y).

Transactions: Total were 968M (+8% Y/Y); EFT Processing 677M (+18% Y/Y); Epay 264M (-12% Y/Y) & Money Transfer 26.9M (+18% Y/Y).

Adj. operating margin: Total operating increased 121 bps to 14.5%; EFT Processing increased 47 bps to 27.1%; Epay increased 77 bps to 9.8% & Money Transfer increased 103 bps to 12.5%.

Adj. EBITDA margin: Total increased 101 bps to 19.5%; EFT Processing increased 43 bps to 35.6%; Epay increased 27 bps to 10.9% & Money Transfer increased 72 bps to 15.5%.

Q2 money transfers grew 18% Y/Y and non-transfer transactions, such as currency exchange and check cashing, grew 21% Y/Y, resulting in total transaction growth of 18% Y/Y.

Cash on hand was $1.16B (+31.8% Q/Q), the increase was due to borrowings to fund seasonal ATM cash requirements and cash generated from operations.

Total debt was $1.01B (+57.8% Q/Q), increase was due to supply cash for higher seasonal ATM cash requirements.

Q3 Outlook: Adj. EPS ~$2.10.

Previously: Euronet EPS in-line, beats on revenue (July 24)