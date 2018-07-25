More on Stepan's Q2 results

Stepan (SCL -1.3% ) reports revenue growth of 5% in Q2, primarily attributable to 5% global volume growth.

Surfactant segment net sales grew 8% to $356.88M.

Polymer segment sales flat at $140.87M.

Specialty Products net sales down 10% to $22.16M.

Global Surfactant sales volume increased 7% and Global Polymer sales volume grew 1%.

Gross margin rate squeezed 100 bps to 17.2%.

Operating margin rate expanded 70 bps to 8.6%.

The Company's net-debt ratio declined slightly to 4%.

The company expects FY2018 tax rate to be in the range of 20% to 23%.

