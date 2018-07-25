Carlisle Companies +5% post "strong" Q2 results

Carlisle (CSL +5% ) reports Q2 operating income of $159.7 (+9.2% Y/Y) driven by higher sales volumes, price realization, acquisitions, and operational improvements and cost savings initiatives.

Revenues increased 25.6% to $1.23B, including 9.7% organic growth and acquisitions contributing 14.3%.

The company expects FY18 overall revenue grow by ~20%, equivalent to ~$4.91B, higher than consensus.

In FY18, Construction materials sales to grow in the mid-20% range, Fluid Technologies sales expected to grow in mid-single digits, Brake & Friction sales to grow in mid-teens %, and Interconnect Technologies to increase by more than 10%.

Previously: Carlisle beats by $0.25, beats on revenue (July 24)