Dow lags in early trade after Boeing, AT&T report earnings

Stocks are mixed at the open, with the Dow showing relative weakness as Boeing and AT&T fall following their Q2 earnings reports; Dow -0.2%, S&P +0.1%, Nasdaq +0.2%.
European bourses trade in the red, with U.K.'s FTSE -0.6%, Germany's DAX -0.5% and France's CAC -0.1%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.5% while China's Shanghai Composite -0.1%.
In earnings news, Boeing (-2.7%), AT&T (-3%), Texas Instruments (-1.9%) and GM (-6.8%) are all lower after reporting their quarterly results, while Coca-Cola (+1.7%) and UPS (+3.4%) are higher.
Facebook and Qualcomm are among the many companies scheduled to report after the close.
Most S&P sectors show limited early movement with the exception of telecom services (-1.5%), which is weighed down by AT&T's loss.
In the bond market, U.S. Treasury prices are flat to slightly lower, with the benchmark 10-year yield unchanged at 2.94%.
U.S. WTI crude oil +0.3% at $68.75/bbl.
Pres. Trump will talk trade today with European Commission President Juncker at the White House; the EC says Juncker will not be bringing a specific offer to the meeting, while Trump is calling on both sides to drop all tariffs, barriers and subsidies.
