Dow lags in early trade after Boeing, AT&T report earnings

Stocks are mixed at the open, with the Dow showing relative weakness as Boeing and AT&T fall following their Q2 earnings reports; Dow -0.2% , S&P +0.1% , Nasdaq +0.2% .

European bourses trade in the red, with U.K.'s FTSE -0.6% , Germany's DAX -0.5% and France's CAC -0.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.5% while China's Shanghai Composite -0.1% .

In earnings news, Boeing ( -2.7% ), AT&T ( -3% ), Texas Instruments ( -1.9% ) and GM ( -6.8% ) are all lower after reporting their quarterly results, while Coca-Cola ( +1.7% ) and UPS ( +3.4% ) are higher.

Facebook and Qualcomm are among the many companies scheduled to report after the close.

Most S&P sectors show limited early movement with the exception of telecom services ( -1.5% ), which is weighed down by AT&T's loss.

In the bond market, U.S. Treasury prices are flat to slightly lower, with the benchmark 10-year yield unchanged at 2.94%.

U.S. WTI crude oil +0.3% at $68.75/bbl.

Pres. Trump will talk trade today with European Commission President Juncker at the White House; the EC says Juncker will not be bringing a specific offer to the meeting, while Trump is calling on both sides to drop all tariffs, barriers and subsidies.