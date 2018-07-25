LabCorp Q2 top line up 13%; non-GAAP EPS up 23%; updates guidance

Laboratory Corporation of America (LH -4.6% ) Q2 results: Revenues: $2,866.3M (+13.4%); Operating Income: $369.2M (+11.9%); Net Income: $233.8M (+26.5%); EPS: $2.27 (+27.5%); Non-GAAP EPS: $2.98 (+22.6%); Quick Assets: $221.4M (-30.1%); CF Ops: $367.2M (+18.3%).

2018 Guidance: Net Revenue Growth: 10.5% - 11.5% from 10.0% - 12.0%; LabCorp Diagnostics Revenue Growth: 3.0% - 4.5% from 3.5% - 5.5%; Covance Revenue Growth: 23.0% - 26.0% from 21.0% - 25.0%; Non-GAAP EPS: $11.35 - 11.65 from $11.30 - 11.70; FCF: $1.1B - 1.2B (unch).