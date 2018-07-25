MKS Instruments down 8% post Q2 results

MKS Instruments (MKSI -8% ) reported Q2 sales growth of 19.2% Y/Y to $573.14M with sales of $368M (+19% Y/Y) in Vacuum & analysis division and $205M (+20% Y/Y) in Light & motion division.

Sales to semiconductor customers were $336M (+19%Y/Y) and sales to Advanced Markets were $237M (+19% Y/Y).

Q2 Overall margins: Gross improved by 230 bps to 48%; operating improved by 708 bps to 26.4%; Adj. operating improved by 427 bps to 28.3% and Adj. EBITDA improved by 422 bps to 31%.

Company has $631M in cash and short-term investments as of June 30, 2018.

3Q18 Outlook: Revenue $470-510M and Non-GAAP EPS $1.60-1.86.

Previously: MKS Instruments beats by $0.11, beats on revenue (July 24)