NYT: China withdraws approval for Facebook unit

China has quickly pulled approval for Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) to open a local subsidiary, The New York Times reports.

A database that showed the approval has seen the registration disappear, and references to the subsidiary have been partially censored in Chinese media -- and now that approval has been withdrawn, according to the report.

The removal comes amid a disagreement between provincial officials in Zhejiang (where Facebook's local unit was to be set) and the Cyberspace Administration of China.

