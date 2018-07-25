Atlantic Coast Pipeline gets FERC OK to begin North Carolina construction

The $6B, 600-mile Atlantic Coast Pipeline led by Dominion Energy (D +0.5% ) wins approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to begin full construction in North Carolina.

The FERC decision comes amid a federal court challenge that seeks to halt construction following a May ruling by the Fourth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The project still needs water quality certification and approvals related to erosion, sediment and stormwater controls from Virginia.