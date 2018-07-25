MarketAxess slips as Q2 operating margin sinks

MarketAxess (MKTX -2.6% ) Q2 EPS $1.07 vs. $1.00 from a year ago. That compares with Q1 EPS of $1.27.

Operating margin fell to 48.6% from 50.9% a year ago, and represents an even bigger drop from 52.5% in Q1 2018.

Q2 expenses of $54.9M, including $1.8M of duplicate occupancy expense, rose 16% from a year ago. The duplicate expense, related to building new corporate offices in New York, reduced Q2 EPS by 3 cents.

Total revenue rose 11% to $107M from $96.3M a year ago, with commissions up 10% to $96.1M.

Trading volume increased 16% to $420.8B.

