IDEX up 3.9% post Q2 results, raises full year guidance

IDEX Corporation (IEX +3.9% ) reports Q2 revenue growth of 10.6% Y/Y & 9% organically to $634.4M, of which Fluid & Metering was 242.8M (+10% Y/Y); Health & Science 227.4M (+11% Y/Y) & Fire & Safety Products of 164.3M (+11% Y/Y).

Gross margin increased 50 bps to 45.3% with Orders of $639.5M (+9% Y/Y).

Adj. operating margin: Total operating increased 180 bps to 23.6%; Fluid & Metering increased 240 bps to 29.5%; Health & Science increased 100 bps to 23.6% & Fire & Safety Products increased 300 bps to 28.1%.

Adj. EBITDA margin: Total increased 110 bps to 26.7%; Fluid & Metering increased 200 bps to 31.6%; Health & Science increased 20 bps to 28.3% & Fire & Safety Products increased 310 bps to 30.3%.

CFO of $120.7M led to FCF of $109.7M (+40% Y/Y), the increase in FCF was primarily due to higher earnings and lower income tax payments.

The Company repurchased 147K shares of common stock for $20.5M.

2018 Outlook: Adj. EPS raised to $5.27-5.35.

