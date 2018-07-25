Vodafone -1% as Italy, Spain mark earnings headwinds

Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD) is off 1% after Q1 earnings where growth slowed as it expected, though the company faced intense competition in some regions.

Total revenues fell nearly 5% due to foreign exchange headwinds and the adoption of IFRS 15 standards. Organic service revenue grew 0.3% on an IAS 18 basis, and 1.1% bsed on IFRS 15 (which the company adopted on April 1 this year).

Spain and Italy were drags, and group service revenue in Europe fell 1.3% on an organic IAS 18 basis, vs. 7% growth in Africa, Middle East and Asia Pacific.

Competition was also hot in India, where the company has gotten conditional approval for merging its unit with Idea Cellular.

"During Q1, we continued to make good progress in our strategic ‘growth engines’ of mobile data, fixed/convergence, and Enterprise," the company said.

It reiterated guidance for underlying organic EBITDA growth of 1-5% and pre-spectrum free cash flow of at least €5.2B.

