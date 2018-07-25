Nomura talks up Tesla

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) pops back over $300 with a 1.82% gain as Nomura Instinet checks in with positive commentary.

The investment firm calls discussion of Tesla fighting off insolvency greatly exaggerated as it forecasts an improvement in fundamentals during Q3.

"If Tesla can execute to plan, we believe that the narrative around bankruptcy risk will go away, thereby reducing short interest and driving the stock higher," writes analyst Romit Shah.

Channel checks from Nomura out of Taiwan and South Korea show Tesla procuring Model 3 parts at a rate of 6K per week.

Nomura is on the books with a Buy rating and price target of $450 on Tesla.

Tesla is only one week out from reporting Q2 earnings.