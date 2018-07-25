Post-earnings look at Hilton Worldwide

Wolfe Research analyst Jared Shojaian updates on Hilton Worldwide (HLT -0.8% ) after the hotel operator's Q2 earnings report.

"The quarter seemed just OK to us relative to expectations, and this was also the smallest beat of guidance since the spinoff in early 2017 we think because SG&A came in high and HLT also raised FY SG&A guidance," he writes.

Hilton topped estimates with a Q2 adjusted EBITDA tally of $555M vs. $548M consensus.

