Early preview of Sprouts Farmers Market earnings

Oppenheimer previews Outperform-rated Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM -0.7% ) ahead of the company's Q2 earnings report.

"On the top line, management has essentially set the expectation for Q2 comps to be below Q1 levels and also called out 70 bps of expense pressure. Given SFM-specific headwinds and the difficult food inflation backdrop, we see an in-line top-line delivery at best," writes analyst Rupesh Parikh.

"We expect a volatile trade near-term and would take advantage of weakness. We still feel comfortable with our forecasts for at least high single digit EBITDA growth on average through FY19, but the sales part of the story has become more difficult lately, with the lack of food inflation," he adds.

Oppenheimer has a 12-month to 18-month price target on Sprouts of $25.00.