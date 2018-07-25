More on Hess Midstream Partners Q2 results

Hess Midstream Partners (HESM +2.3% ) reports Q2 revenue increase 19.1% to $164.7M primarily attributable to higher throughput volumes and tariff rates

Throughput per day increased 20% for gas gathering to 253 mcf; 26% for crude oil gathering to 82 bopd, 21% for gas processing to 237 mcf and 42% for crude oil terminal to 94 bopd.

Adjusted EBITDA was $125.2M, with net cash from operating activities of $141.5M

Gross discovered recoverable resources on the Stabroek Block, offshore Guyana (Hess 30%), increased to more than 4 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

Total discoveries to date have established the potential for up to five FPSOs to produce over 750,000 barrels of oil per day, gross by 2025.

The company revises FY18 guidance with net income estimate increased to $350M-375M, and adjusted EBITDA guidance revised to $475M-500M, $15M increased from the midpoint of previous guidance DCF guidance increased to $91M-96M.

