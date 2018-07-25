Evercore Q2 reflects increased compensation from recruiting talent

Evercore (EVR -1.9% ) reports Q2 adjusted EPS $1.65 vs. $1.06 a year ago.

Q2 adjusted net revenue rose 19% to $443.5M Y/Y.

Operating income on an adjusted basis rose to $115.4M from $92.1M a year ago. Operating margin, also adjusted, rose to 26.0% from 24.7%.

Investment banking advisory fees, on an adjusted basis, rose 21% to $355.3M Y/Y. Asset management and administration fees (adjusted) fell 18% to $14.3M from $17.4M a year ago.

Adjusted compensation costs rose 21% to $254.4M Y/Y. Investment banking adjusted compensation ratio at 59.4% vs. 59.0% a year earlier, reflecting elevated expense from significant investment in advisory talent in 2018 and increased expense from deferred compensation associated with recruiting senior talent in 2016 and 2017.

Source: Press Release

