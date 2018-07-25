Biogen (+4%) and Eisai's (+3%) E2609 reduced brain amyloid in mid-stage Alzheimer's study

Biogen (BIIB +4.1% ) and development partner Eisai (OTCPK:ESALY +2.8% ) announce positive results from a Phase 2 clinical trial, Study 202, evaluating the safety and tolerability of BACE inhibitor E2609 (elenbecestat) in patients with mild cognitive impairment due to Alzheimer's disease (AD) with amyloid deposits in the brain confirmed by imaging. The data were presented at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference in Chicago.

70 subjects were randomized into four arms to receive either 5 mg, 15 mg or 50 mg of elenbecestat or placebo once daily. During the study period, more than half of the patients in the 5 mg and 15 mg arms switched to the 50 mg arm. All who switched received elenbecestat for at least three months. A total of 38 patients served as the basis for the analysis.

Based on a total treatment period of 18 months, the incidence of treatment-emergent adverse events was similar between elenbecestat and placebo. No dose-dependent adverse responses were observed. The six most common adverse events were upper respiratory tract infection, abnormal dreams/nightmares, contact dermatitis, headache, diarrhea and falls. No adverse reactions suggesting liver toxicity were observed.

At month 18, a statistically significant reduction in brain amyloid load versus placebo was observed in the 50 mg elenbecestat arm (n=28) as determined by a reduction in Standard Uptake Value Ratio (a measure of activity in PET imaging) (p=0.011).

On a clinical effect basis, the average change in a dementia scale called CDR-SB at month 18 in the 50 mg arm was +1.1 (n=29) compared to +1.6 for placebo (n=12), implying a 31% slower rate of decline for elenbecestat, which the companies say is potentially clinically important.

Updated data on anti-amyloid antibody BAN2401 will be released later today.