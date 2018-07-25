Steel tariff adds $40M 'tax' to pipeline project, Plains exec tells Congress

The Trump administration should exempt from its tariffs the materials needed to build oil and gas pipelines and allow steel orders already made to stand, Plains All American Pipeline (PAA, PAGP) COO Willie Chiang told Congress yesterday.

“Recognizing that line pipe represents ~5% of the total volume of steel imports, we also ask that Congress and the Administration consider exempting line pipe from steel tariffs and quotas until the U.S. steel industry is able to build the capability and capacity to timely manufacture the line pipe required to meet America’s energy production growth,” Chiang said.

The U.S. government's rejection of PAA's exemption request for high-grade steel from Greece to use in building the 585K bbl/day Cactus II pipeline amounts to a $40M "tax," according to Chiang.

The pipeline project will go forward, but the financial impact for both the company and the industry is worrisome, Chiang said, adding “We can’t let trade officials determine product specification for companies. It’s our pipeline, it’s our asset."