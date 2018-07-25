GM sell-off extends as investors eye costs escalation

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is having its worst day in over three years, with shares falling off as much as 8.2% earlier.

The automaker's conference call didn't turn around sentiment after CFO Chuck Stevens said management doesn't have enough levers to pull to offset higher costs in the second half of the year.

Stevens noted GM has exposure to about $1B in currency losses on top of the higher steel and aluminum costs it faces amid the tariff battle. Higher costs for oil-based commodities, copper and resins are also factoring in.

"While we were expecting an end to earnings resilience, this is slightly worse than feared" notes Jefferies on the GM update.