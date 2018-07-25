Sirius XM +1.5% on higher profits, revenues

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) is up 1.5% after growing revenues and profits in its Q2 earnings.

Net income was up a healthy 45% to $292M. Adjusted EBITDA grew 4% to a Q2 record of $543M.

It added 483,000 net new self-pay subscribers, to reach a base of 28.2M. Self-pay monthly churn improved 11 basis points to 1.6%, a record low.

Total net adds were 429,000 resulting in an overall customer base of 33.5M.

Operating cash flow grew 20% to $579M and free cash flow rose 17%, to $486M.

For the full-year, it's boosting guidance for self-pay net subscriber additions (to about 1.15M), for revenue (over $5.7B) and adjusted EBITDA (of about $2.175B). It's reiterating guidance for free cash flow of $1.5B.

