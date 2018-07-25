Rush Enterprises down 6.5% post Q2 results

Rush Enterprises (RUSHA -6.5% ) reports Q2 revenue growth of 12.5% Y/Y to $1.35B.

Aftermarket Solutions: Accounted for ~64.8% of the Company's total gross profits, with parts, service and body shop revenues reaching $422.9M (+15.4% Y/Y) & achieved absorption ratio of 122.8% up 100 bps .

Truck Sales: U.S. Class 8 retail sales were 60,812 units (+24.7% Y/Y), the Company sold 3,218 Class 8 trucks which accounted for 5.3% of the U.S. Class 8 truck market.

The Company delivered 3,218 (-4% Y/Y) new heavy-duty trucks, 3,474 (+13% Y/Y) new medium-duty commercial vehicles, 679 (+43.6% Y/Y) new light-duty commercial vehicles and 2,055 (+17.9% Y/Y) used commercial vehicles.

The Company repurchased $8M of its common stock and ended with $148.3M in cash and equivalents.

Declared initial cash dividend of $0.12 per share of Class A and Class B common stock.

2018 Outlook: ACT Research forecasts U.S. retail sales for Class 8 vehicles to be 251,700 units (+27.6% Y/Y).

“We are confident in our long-term profitability, which is reflected in our decision to announce a cash dividend. We remain well-positioned to invest in our strategic initiatives while returning capital to our shareholders,” said W.M. Rush, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President.

